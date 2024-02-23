Russell Wilson is widely expected to part ways with the Denver Broncos ahead of 2024 NFL free agency. And the quarterback's next destination is all but locked into place, according to one former Pro Bowler: the Pittsburgh Steelers.

"A little birdie told me -- and I said this many shows ago -- Russell Wilson's coming on over there to the Steelers," retired wide receiver Chad Johnson said on Shannon Sharpe's "Nightcap" podcast recently. "Cleveland has Deshaun (Watson), but the AFC's gonna be hell. The AFC's gonna be hell."

When Sharpe pushed back by suggesting oddsmakers have Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields as the betting favorite to land with the Steelers, Johnson had a prediction for him, too.

"No," he insisted. "(Fields is) going to Atlanta. I told you. I got the script."

This isn't the first time Wilson has been linked to the Steelers, as Pittsburgh brass indicated it would seek QB competition following an uneven 2023 campaign from former first-round pick Kenny Pickett. Head coach Mike Tomlin has been bullish on Pickett's potential, however, and the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette recently reported the team isn't interested in adding a QB who expects to be the unquestioned No. 1.

Wilson, meanwhile, is technically under contract with Denver through 2028, but the Broncos can designate him a post-June 1 release to avoid any negative impact on their 2024 salary cap. Head coach Sean Payton hasn't ruled out Wilson returning, but the QB's late-year demotion and public contract dispute have many anticipating a divorce.