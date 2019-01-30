This Verizon Super Bowl ad starring NFL players honoring first responders is incredibly powerful

Super Bowl LIII is right around the corner, and while it's the Los Angeles Rams and New England Patriots who are capturing headlines this week as they prepare to square off for the Lombardi Trophy, there are 12 other players from around the NFL who will take the spotlight during the game.

When they do, they'll share it with first responders in an incredibly powerful Super Bowl ad.

As part of a partnership with the Gary Sinise Foundation's First Responder Outreach, Verizon has profiled a dozen different NFL stars, from quarterback AJ McCarron to Green Bay Packers linebacker Clay Matthews -- all of whom have been saved by a first responder at some point in their lives. Each story, shared along with many more at AllOurThanks.com, shows support for a community that not only saved 12 athletes' lives but serves around the country on a daily basis.

Each time you share #AllOurThanks on social media, in fact, Verizon will donate $1 to the foundation, which "serves our nation by honoring our defenders, veterans, first responders, their families, and those in need."

Through the Gary Sinise Foundation's First Responder Outreach, they build specially adapted smart homes for severely injured heroes, as well as provide critical funding for emergency relief, training, and essential equipment to ensure these heroes perform to the best of their abilities.

Football fans -- any any others -- who have been helped by first responders or merely want to pay tribute to their service are encouraged to visit AllOurThanks.com to share their stories or contribute to the cause. They'll also catch a glimpse of Verizon's full-length, CBS Sports Network-created documentary, "The Team That Wouldn't Be Here," set to air Monday, Feb. 4 (the day after the Super Bowl) at 9 p.m., with the campaign's touching Super Bowl LIII ad: