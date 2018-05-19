Thousands of people fill the Vikings' stadium to have the world's biggest pillow fight

Call this the pillow fight to end all pillow fights

Everyone's had a good pillow fight or two, but no one's had a pillow fight quite like the one that went down inside the Minnesota Vikings' U.S. Bank Stadium on Friday.

Just imagine if the Vikings had a sellout crowd, every person in that crowd was given a pillow, and then, for two straight minutes, everyone swung away. (It turns out you don't have to imagine it, because that's actually what happened.) Tens of thousands of people flooded the Bank to start the weekend and, at the direction of MyPillow inventor and CEO Mike Lindell, set a new record for world's biggest pillow fight.

Words don't really do justice to the sheer volume of pillows, but Lindell was accompanied by an official Guinness World Records representative during the action to ensure that a record was, in fact, broken.

All 66,200 seats in the stadium were filled with a MyPillow pillow before the feathers started flying, as Lindell posted on Twitter. And everyone who showed up to Friday's record-breaking stunt, which was free and open to the public as part of the evangelistic PULSE movement, got to take a pillow home.

Vikings players C.J. Ham, Everson Griffen, Marcus Sherels and Jake Wieneke were among those in attendance at the event, which also featured a Q-and-A with Lindell, performances from Grammy Award-winning hip-hop artist Lecrae and former America's Best Dance crew winner Jabbawockeez, and a greeting on the video board from new Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins.

