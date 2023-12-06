The Week 14 NFL schedule kicks off with a Thursday Night Football matchup between the Pittsburgh Steelers and New England Patriots at Acrisure Stadium. The Steelers (7-5) are tied with the Browns for second in the AFC North standings, two games behind the Ravens. If the season ended today, Pittsburgh would earn the top wild card spot in a tight AFC playoff race. The Patriots (2-10) have the second worst record in the league, better than only the Panthers (1-11). New England has lost five in a row in Bill Belichick's worst season as a head coach.



Kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET. Pittsburgh is a six-point favorite in the latest Patriots vs. Steelers odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 30.

Hunt is the founder and CEO of Football Gameplan, which has been supplying analysis of all levels of football since 2007, and a former running back at Louisiana-Lafayette. He knows the game from a player's perspective.

In addition, Hunt has his finger on the pulse of the Patriots. He is 18-4 (+1354) on his last 22 against-the-spread NFL picks in games involving New England.

Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Patriots vs. Steelers:

Patriots vs. Steelers spread: Pittsburgh -6

Patriots vs. Steelers over/under: 30 points

Patriots vs. Steelers money line: Pittsburgh -268, New England +218

PIT: LB T.J. Watt ranks second in the league in sacks (14.0)

NE: Patriots rank fourth in run defense (88.7 yards per game)

Why the Steelers can cover

Pittsburgh has one of the best defensive players in the league in T.J. Watt. The relentless outside linebacker ranks second in the league in sacks (14) and quarterback hits (27). He also has three forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, an interception and seven passes defended.

In addition, the Steelers face a New England team with a punchless offense. The Patriots rank last in the league in scoring offense (12.3 points per game) and 28th in total offense (290.4 yards per game). Their 12.3 scoring average is the worst by any team since the 2011 Rams averaged 12.1.

Why the Patriots can cover

Despite the team's poor start to the season, New England has played solid defense. The Patriots have allowed just 310.5 total yards per game, which ranks eighth in the league. They also have given up just 88.7 rushing yards a game; just three teams have allowed fewer.

In addition, New England has owned the series against Pittsburgh over the last decade. The Patriots have won the last two and seven of the last eight meetings against the Steelers. Last season, New England limited Pittsburgh to 243 total yards and forced two turnovers in a 17-14 victory.

How to make Patriots vs. Steelers picks

Hunt has analyzed this matchup and while we can tell you he's leaning Under the point total, he has also discovered a critical X-factor that has him jumping all over one side of the spread.

Who wins Steelers vs. Patriots on Thursday Night Football, and which critical X-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Steelers vs. Patriots spread hits, all from the expert who is 18-4 on his last 22 spread picks in games involving New England, and find out.