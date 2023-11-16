The Baltimore Ravens will try to avoid another fourth-quarter meltdown when they host the AFC North-rival Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday Night Football in the opener of Week 11. In its three losses this year, division-leading Baltimore (7-3) held a lead at some point in the final 15 minutes of regulation but allowed it to slip away. The Ravens were ahead of Cleveland by 14 points with nine minutes remaining in the fourth last Sunday, but went on to suffer a 33-31 loss. Cincinnati (5-4), which dropped a 27-24 decision to Baltimore at home in Week 2, is coming off a 30-27 setback against Houston.

Kickoff at M&T Bank Stadium is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. Baltimore is a 3.5-point favorite in the latest SportsLine consensus Ravens vs. Bengals odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 46.





Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Bengals vs. Ravens:

Ravens vs. Bengals spread: Baltimore -3.5

Ravens vs. Bengals over/under: 46 points

Ravens vs. Bengals money line: Baltimore -190, Cincinnati +160

BAL: Ravens have scored at least 31 points in four consecutive games

CIN: Bengals have lost five of their last seven contests in Baltimore

Why the Ravens can cover

Baltimore historically has been a strong defensive team, and this season is no different. The Ravens rank second in total defense with an average of 273.6 yards allowed and lead the league in scoring defense (15.7 points) and sacks (39). The club also is fourth against the pass (173.1 yards) and tied for sixth with 10 interceptions.

The Ravens owe their spot in that category to Geno Stone, who leads the NFL with six picks. The 24-year-old safety, who recorded one interception in 34 games over his first three seasons in the league, picked off a pass in the first meeting with the Bengals this year and enjoyed a four-game streak prior to the loss to Cleveland. Cornerback Brandon Stephens and safety Kyle Hamilton have two interceptions apiece, with the latter returning one 18 yards for a touchdown last week.

Why the Bengals can cover

Cincinnati refused to be counted out last week, as it trailed by 13 points in the third quarter and 10 late in the fourth before rallying to forge a tie with 1:33 remaining. Joe Burrow was intercepted twice in the final period but finished with more than 345 passing yards (347) for the second straight outing. The 26-year-old also threw a pair of touchdown passes to extend his streak to five straight games with multiple scoring tosses.

Ja'Marr Chase hauled in one of Burrow's TD passes and finished with 124 yards on five receptions for his fourth 100-yard performance of the season. It also was the 11th career game with 100 yards and a touchdown catch for the 23-year-old Chase, who is tied for seventh in the league with 821 receiving yards. Running back Joe Mixon has been held under 50 rushing yards in three of his last four contests, but enters Thursday with a streak of three straight games with a TD run.

Tierney has analyzed this matchup and while we can tell you he's leaning Under the point total, he has also discovered a critical X-factor that has him jumping all over one side of the spread.

