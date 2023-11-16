The Tennessee Titans offensive line has struggled all year, especially the past couple of weeks. As they prepare for their Week 11 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars, GM Ran Carthon and HC Mike Vrabel added an offensive lineman to the mix in Calvin Throckmorton.

The Carolina Panthers released Throckmorton, and then Tennessee claimed him off waivers. He started the past seven games for Carolina after being pushed into the starting lineup due to injury, and played at both guard spots. Throckmorton registered a 50.6 overall PFF grade and allowed zero sacks in 508 snaps played this season.

Throckmorton went undrafted out of Oregon in 2020, and caught on with the New Orleans Saints. He remained with the Saints organization for three seasons, but the Panthers claimed him off waivers this past August.

First-round pick Peter Skoronski and Daniel Brunskill are the starters at left and right guard for the Titans. Brunskill missed last week due to an ankle injury, and the depth on the interior has been reshuffled a bit with Dillon Radunz now getting reps at left tackle.

The Titans offensive line is arguably the worst unit on the team -- a unit that has not been helped by injuries. Last week against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Tennessee allowed four sacks, 13 QB hits and 10 tackles for loss in a 14-point defeat. Rookie quarterback Will Levis has been pressured 42 times over the last two contests. Only Zach Wilson of the New York Jets has been pressured more since Week 9 (43).