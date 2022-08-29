Tuesday's 53-man cut deadline looms large over the entire NFL, and there will be legitimate talent that is released over the next two days. The Buffalo Bills for one are looking for a new punter after they cut rookie Matt Araiza due to his being named in a civil lawsuit that accused him of rape, and GM Brandon Beane saw two potential replacements hit the open market on Monday.

Per ESPN, the Tennessee Titans informed punter Brett Kern that they are releasing him. Kern has been with the Titans for a whopping 13 seasons, and he will go down as one of the best punters in franchise history. Kern possesses a powerful leg that earned him All-Pro honors twice, and three Pro Bowl bids. The Titans found another cheaper, younger big leg in Ryan Stonehouse from Colorado State, who put together an impressive preseason that earned him the gig.

The Denver Broncos are also reportedly releasing their punter, Sam Martin, who was competing with Corliss Waitman. Per NFL Media, Martin indicated he would not take a pay cut in the final year of his deal. Ian Rapoport points out that teams will have interest in Martin, as he was a top five punter statistically last season, and set the Broncos all-time record for net punting. Waitman has played just two games in his NFL career, both with the Pittsburgh Steelers last season.

NFL Media reported that the Bills worked out punters Michael Palardy, Ty Long, Tyler Newsome and Joseph Charlton this weekend. With Kern and Martin now on the open market, Buffalo has options.