Tennessee Titans offensive lineman Jamarco Jones will no longer be competing for a starting position on the team. On Thursday, Tennessee waived Jones after he started multiple fights during training camp, which led to him getting ejected from practices.

On the team website, the fights were credited for his departure and insight was given into to how serious the situations on the field became.

Jones was involved in practice field incidents in back-to-back sessions, including a block on Thursday that led to his early departure, the Titans website explains. This also "nearly sparked a brawl with irate defensive players."

Jones was involved in fights with many players, including defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons, which got the offensive lineman getting kicked out of practice.

"I think you have to just know how to practice," Titans head coach Mike Vrabel said on Thursday after Jones' ejection from camp, via USA Today. "We talk all the time about being competitive and going to that line. Certainly not going to do anything that hurts the team. We don't want to see that."

The 27-year-old had a chance at being the starter at right tackle to begin the season. Nicholas Petit-Frere is suspended for the first six games of the season after violating the league's gambling policy, opening up a spot.

With Petit-Frere suspended and Jones released, veteran offensive lineman Chris Hubbard will likely be the one to fill the role, given his experience. The team signed Hubbard last week.

Jaelyn Duncan, a 2023 sixth round pick, and John Ojukwu, a 2023 undrafted free agent, will also be candidates for the position.

Jones entered the league in 2018 when he was drafted by the Seattle Seahawks in the fifth round. From 2019 to 2021 he started seven games, playing in 36 total. Tennessee brought Jones in last offseason, but he did not play in 2022 because he was placed on injured reserve.