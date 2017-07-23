Titans guard Sebastian Tretola treated for gunshot wound, released from hospital

Tennessee Titans guard Sebastian Tretola has been released from the hospital after being grazed by a bullet in Fayetteville, Ark., according to a statement from the team.

Nate Kuester of KNWA News in Fayetteville was the first to report that Tretola, who played his college football at Arkansas before being taken by the Titans in the sixth round (No. 193 overall) in the 2016 NFL Draft, had been shot. No further details are available.

#BREAKING: Family member confirms former Hog & current @Titans OL Sebastian Tretola shot in the ankle and leg in Fayetteville #NWAnews #WPS pic.twitter.com/RlSuqDHmm1 — Nate Kuester (@natekuester) July 23, 2017

Tretola played in only one game last season for the Titans and is the backup to left guard Quinton Spain, an undrafted free agent who has started 19 of 32 games over the last two seasons. The Titans are set to open camp in a week.

Tretola had already been in the news this offseason in connection with an alleged assault outside a Nashville bar on April 27, the first night of the NFL Draft. Titans wide receiver Tajae Sharpe has been named in a civil lawsuit over allegations that he knocked a man unconscious after the Titans made their pick during the first round.

The accuser in that suit, Dante Satterfield, claims Tretola served as the lookout while Sharpe assaulted him in the alley behind the bar. Satterfield claims he suffered broken bones in his face, a concussion, massive face bruising, a perforated eardrum and other injuries and was unconscious for 12 hours.

According to Satterfield, Sharpe became irate when the Titans decided to use their first-round pick on receiver Corey Davis out of Western Michigan.

After the pick was made, Satterfield allegedly made some comments that upset Sharpe. According to the lawsuit, Sharpe, and Titans teammate Tretola, asked Satterfield to meet them outside the back door of the bar.