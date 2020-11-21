The Tennessee Titans are placing one of their highest-paid players on injured reserve, as the team announced on Saturday that pass-rusher Jadeveon Clowney would be placed on IR due to a knee injury. Clowney will be forced to miss the next three weeks, but could be out longer. In eight games so far this season, the former No. 1 overall pick has recorded 19 combined tackles, one forced fumble and six quarterback hits -- but no sacks.

Earlier this month, it was reported that Clowney was dealing with a meniscus issue in his knee that could cost him some time moving forward. It's unclear if he will be undergoing surgery at this point, but it does remain a possibility.

Clowney spent months on the open market before signing a monster, $12 million deal with the Titans that reportedly had a max value of $15 million. Despite remaining unsigned for so long, Clowney had plenty of suitors. The New Orleans Saints even reportedly tried to arrange a rare sign-and-trade deal to acquire his services.

After spending the beginning of his career with the Houston Texans, Clowney was traded to the Seattle Seahawks ahead of last season. He put up solid numbers in 2019, and while his three sacks were his lowest total in a season since his rookie year, Clowney posted a career-high four forced fumbles while returning one of his two fumble recoveries for a touchdown. He also returned his first career interception for a touchdown. Additionally, Clowney played well in Seattle's two playoff games, recording 1.5 sacks, nine tackles and three tackles for loss.

Clowney's time in Tennessee has been disappointing up to this point, and the Titans are hoping that he will be able to return to the playing field in the near future as they gear up for a playoff run.