The Tennessee Titans moved to 7-3 on Thursday night, defeating the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field, 27-17. Derrick Henry had another impressive performance with 87 rushing yards and a touchdown, two catches for 45 yards and two passing completions for four yards and another touchdown, but Ryan Tannehill may have been the story of the night.

The veteran signal-caller completed 22 of 27 passes for 333 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. His 333 passing yards marked a season high, as did the 81.48 completion percentage. Meanwhile, his two passing touchdowns tied a season high. It was truly his best outing of 2022, but the advanced statistics surrounding Tannehill's night will shock you.

Ryan Tannehill TEN • QB • #17 CMP% 65.1 YDs 1685 TD 10 INT 4 YD/Att 8.06 View Profile

Per NFL Next Gen stats, Tannehill completed +20.0% of his passes over expected Thursday night -- the highest CPOE in a game over the past three seasons (minimum 25 attempts). Tannehill also earned a 97 NGS passing score for his performance, the highest given to any quarterback this season.

Additionally, Tannehill averaged 12.3 yards per attempt vs. the Packers, which ranks second-best by a visiting quarterback in Lambeau Field history (minimum 20 attempts). Believe it or not, Aaron Rodgers has hit that 12.3 mark just once in 117 career starts at Lambeau Field. Randall Cunningham is the leader, having recorded 13.8 yards per pass attempt in 1998.

The Titans have won six straight games when Tannehill has started, and the former Dolphin is now tied for having the third-most QB wins (36) since Week 7 of the 2019 season -- when Tannehill took over as the Titans' starter. Only Patrick Mahomes and Rodgers have more wins in that span.

Henry is the engine that makes Tennessee's offense go, but Tannehill and his wide receivers have been playing very well over the past couple weeks.