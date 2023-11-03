Tennessee Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks suffered a hard fall following a near-catch deep down the left sideline on a fourth down-and-4 pass from rookie quarterback Will Levis with 2:16 left in their 20-16 loss at the Pittsburgh Steelers on "Thursday Night Football." The 23-year-old did not get up after diving for the football, and needed to be carted off of the field. Head coach Mike Vrabel provided a positive update on the former first-round pick following the game.

"Trey is alert, moving, and I'll have more of an update, hopefully tomorrow," Vrabel said, via Jim Wyatt. "The way it looked ... he's alert and the training room will evaluate him."

Burks was already walking on his own as he departed the locker room under his own power, and chatted with one of the Titans coaches before stepping onto the team bus, according to ESPN.

Friday, Vrabel told reporters that Burks is in the concussion protocol, and said he was en route to the team facility, per Wyatt.

"He is in concussion protocol," Vrabel said, via the Titans' official website. "There was a brief loss of consciousness, that's why (medical personnel) reacted in the manner in which they did. It sounds like everybody did exactly what they were supposed to do based on the protocol and making sure Treylon's well being was looked over as quickly and correctly as possible."

Overall, a positive update on what was a very scary scene Thursday night.