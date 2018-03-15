Tom Benson, owner of the New Orleans Saints and Pelicans, dies at age 90

New Orleans Saints and Pelicans owner Tom Benson died on Thursday after nearly a month-long battle with the flu, the Saints announced. Benson, who owned the Saints since 1985 and the Pelicans since 2012, was 90.

The Saints' release noted that he died with his wife, Gayle Marie Benson, by his side.

Saints Owner Tom Benson, 90, passed away peacefully today at Ochsner Medical Center with his wife Gayle Marie Benson at his side https://t.co/gjAIQYKdDw pic.twitter.com/BK5aS2vj0v — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) March 15, 2018

Benson was a native of New Orleans, attended Loyola University New Orleans, and served in the U.S. Navy during World War II. On May 31, 1985, after earning a fortune in the businesses of cars and banking, he bought the Saints and kept them in New Orleans. During his time as the owner, the Saints went to the playoffs 11 times and won Super Bowl XLIV less than five years after Hurricane Katrina devastated New Orleans.

In 2012, Benson bought the New Orleans Hornets. They were eventually renamed the Pelicans.

By many accounts, Tom Benson saved professional football and basketball in New Orleans, by purchasing the Saints in 1985 and the Pelicans in 2012.



There were some public spats and ugly disputes along the way, but it's likely these franchises would be elsewhere if not for him. — Scott Kushner (@ScottDKushner) March 15, 2018

Shortly after his passing, countless ex-players and those who knew Benson expressed their sorrow on social media.

NFL teams and NFL commissioner Roger Goodell also gave their condolences on Twitter. Here are a few of their messages, though certainly not all of them:

NOLA.com, meanwhile, provided a look-back at Benson's life and the legacy he's leaving behind.

A look back at Tom Benson’s life and legacy. pic.twitter.com/k3ZQ3WBDsO — NOLA.com (@NOLAnews) March 15, 2018

It's not yet known who will take over for Benson. In February 2017, a lawsuit involving Benson and his heirs was settled after Benson wanted to remove their ownership stakes, but the terms of the settlement weren't disclosed.