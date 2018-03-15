Tom Benson, owner of the New Orleans Saints and Pelicans, dies at age 90
Benson, a New Orleans native, owned the Saints since 1985
New Orleans Saints and Pelicans owner Tom Benson died on Thursday after nearly a month-long battle with the flu, the Saints announced. Benson, who owned the Saints since 1985 and the Pelicans since 2012, was 90.
The Saints' release noted that he died with his wife, Gayle Marie Benson, by his side.
Benson was a native of New Orleans, attended Loyola University New Orleans, and served in the U.S. Navy during World War II. On May 31, 1985, after earning a fortune in the businesses of cars and banking, he bought the Saints and kept them in New Orleans. During his time as the owner, the Saints went to the playoffs 11 times and won Super Bowl XLIV less than five years after Hurricane Katrina devastated New Orleans.
In 2012, Benson bought the New Orleans Hornets. They were eventually renamed the Pelicans.
Shortly after his passing, countless ex-players and those who knew Benson expressed their sorrow on social media.
Rip to Mr. BENSON... #damn— Delvin Breaux Sr (@BreauxShow24) March 15, 2018
March 15, 2018
He changed and impacted countless lives! You will be missed greatly Mr. B! Rest up https://t.co/G64Oy1IXLs— Terron Armstead (@T_Armstead72) March 15, 2018
REST IN PEACE MR. BENSON! #WhoDatForever— Nathan Stupar (@thenastynate54) March 15, 2018
RIP Mr. B https://t.co/nnUhRZTJny— Damian Swann ™ (@D_Swann) March 15, 2018
RIP Mr. Benson you will be missed pic.twitter.com/1ksdRMy7ob— Reggie Bush (@ReggieBush) March 15, 2018
RIP Mr. B! https://t.co/EIvtZE40wL— Craig Robertson (@C__Robertson) March 15, 2018
Thanks for everything, Mr. B.— Scott Fujita (@sfujita55) March 15, 2018
Much love & appreciation from the whole Fujita family. https://t.co/xypgPQ2naM
Condolences to the family..Rest In Peace Mr. Benson https://t.co/PsAxefKh44— jairus byrd (@jairusbyrd) March 15, 2018
Very few people have impacted so many lives in a great way - RIP in Mr. Benson- we will miss you- I will miss you! pic.twitter.com/sdAAkMvdEf— Greg Bensel (@GregBensel) March 15, 2018
Hard to quantify Tom Benson’s impact. RIP Mr. B.— John DeShazier (@JohnDeShazier) March 15, 2018
RIP MR BENSON appreciate the great opportunities you gave ...— Khiry Robinson (@_numberthreeRB) March 15, 2018
Rest In Peace. https://t.co/V3Q6HmcWF3— jonathan goodwin (@jgoody55) March 15, 2018
Rest easy! Hate to hear this! Send my condolences to his family and organization! https://t.co/TKTcDRzFs5— Shaq Thompson (@ShaqThompson_7) March 15, 2018
NFL teams and NFL commissioner Roger Goodell also gave their condolences on Twitter. Here are a few of their messages, though certainly not all of them:
So sad to hear the news of the passing of Mr. Benson. @nflcommish statement pic.twitter.com/E7lsWnJXkn— Brian McCarthy (@NFLprguy) March 15, 2018
Sending our deepest condolences to the Benson family and the entire Saints organization. #FootballIsFamilyhttps://t.co/K9yIfcFP9r— San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) March 15, 2018
We extend our condolences to the Benson family and the New Orleans Saints. https://t.co/5TRXr1EIBD— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) March 15, 2018
Our thoughts and prayers are with the Benson family and the entire Saints organization. https://t.co/Yr6lkeF2Ef— Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) March 15, 2018
Our sympathies and condolences are with the Benson family and the entire Saints organization. https://t.co/5F1UuIliRK— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) March 15, 2018
A statement from Bills owners Terry and Kim Pegula on the passing of Saints owner Tom Benson. pic.twitter.com/HHEgU3pa5c— Buffalo Bills (@buffalobills) March 15, 2018
NOLA.com, meanwhile, provided a look-back at Benson's life and the legacy he's leaving behind.
It's not yet known who will take over for Benson. In February 2017, a lawsuit involving Benson and his heirs was settled after Benson wanted to remove their ownership stakes, but the terms of the settlement weren't disclosed.
-
Jaguars sign Austin Seferian-Jenkins
The Jaguars continue their spending spree in free agency by adding a young tight end with...
-
NFL Free Agency: Latest on Suh, Cousins
Kirk Cousins is going to sign as we hurtle towards the second phase of free agency
-
NFL free agency: Team by team tracker
Keep up with the latest moves in free agency as teams try to build a Super Bowl contender
-
Pats-Browns trade unites McCourty twins
Devin McCourty's twin brother is joining him in New England
-
Raiders agree to deal with Jordy Nelson
The former Packers wide receiver will look to jump-start his career in the Bay Area
-
Raiders release WR Michael Crabtree
The 30-year-old receiver's departure saves the Raiders $7.7 million in 2018