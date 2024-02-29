Tom Brady may be retired, but the 46-year-old is still keeping himself in pristine shape. In fact, Brady is actually faster now than he was when he ran a 5.28-second 40-yard dash at the 2000 NFL Combine.

Brady, as you can see below, was clocked at 5.18 and 5.12 seconds when he recently ran the 40.

Here's a side-by-side look at the 46-year-old and 22-year-old versions of Brady running the 40.

Brady's 40-time back then contributed to him not being selected until the Patriots nabbed him with the 199th overall pick. Despite his humble NFL beginnings, Brady made New England's roster that season before assuming the starting job after Drew Bledsoe went down with an injury in Week 2 of the 2001 season. Brady led the Patriots to the first of six Super Bowl wins that season.

Brady's success in the NFL is unparalleled. He owns every major career passing record along with a record seven Super Bowl rings and five Super Bowl MVP trophies. Brady also won three league MVP awards.

In 2028, Brady will join the NFL's other all-time quarterbacks when he is inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.