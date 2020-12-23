Tom Brady had a bit of fun on Twitter at former Indianapolis Colts head coach Tony Dungy's expense this week, but his barb was not as perfect as it could have been. On the most recent episode of "Club Shay Shay," which is a Fox Sports podcast, Shannon Sharpe was breaking down Dungy's list of toughest quarterbacks he had ever coached against. While he and Brady had several intense battles, the six-time Super Bowl Champion was ranked all the way down at No. 6 on Dungy's list.

"Who I put ahead of Tom Brady: Aaron Rodgers, John Elway, Steve Young, guys who could move," Dungy explained to Sharpe. "Not to say Tom wasn't great, but that extra dimension meant something to me."

Brady then responded to the video -- not with any words -- but with a picture:

That is certainly a great burn, but Brady forgot one thing. Dungy was not the head coach of the Colts when Brady's New England Patriots took down Indy in the 2014 AFC Championship game. It was actually Chuck Pagano who was on the receiving end of the 45-7 blowout loss. Dungy, who won Super Bowl XLI with the Colts, had actually retired after the 2008 season.

Even so, Brady got his point across. He's the type of player who would never revel in just making a conference championship game. It's always Super Bowl or bust for him -- which is why he has more rings than any other player in NFL history.