Future Hall of Famer Tom Brady is doing more than winning Super Bowls these days. The seven-time champion is also trying to become a winner in the business world. He already has a line of workout apparel, gear, supplements and food, and now he is moving on to another venture. According to a representative for TB12, Brady is launching a non-fungible token -- or NFT -- platform called Autograph.

The company will combine some of the biggest names in sports, entertainment, fashion and pop culture and they will collaborate with creators to come up with unique digital collectibles. Autograph will also have NFTs featuring the GOAT himself.

If eyes emoji counts as confirming the news, Brady confirmed the announcement on Twitter Tuesday night.

Co-founder and CEO of Autograph Dillon Rosenblatt spoke to CNN about the venture. "Autograph will bring together some of the world's most iconic names and brands with best in class digital artists to ideate, create and launch NFTs and ground-breaking experiences to a community of fans and collectors," he said.

NFTs have risen in popularity recently and Brady is jumping in on the hype. NFTs are digital files with a unique identity built on a blockchain, allowing their authenticity to be verified.