Tom Brady had an opportunity to continue a personal mark that he never faced throughout his career during Thursday night's game against the Baltimore Ravens. Brady entered the contest never being the starting quarterback of a team that was two games under .500 in a season, a streak that began with the New England Patriots in 2001. That streak -- a run of 324 games -- ended in a 27-22 loss that dropped Tampa Bay's record to 3-5.

The loss was the third in a row for Brady and the Bucs, the first time the future Hall of Famer has dropped three in a row since 2002. He's also lost five of six games for the first time in his career. To make matter worse, Brady also set an all-time record he would rather forget -- becoming the NFL's most sacked QB.

This is just the ninth week in Brady's career where he has a losing record on the season. Brady has been in the NFL for 364 weeks of the "football year" since his first career start in Week 3 of the 2001 season. Going into Thursday, Brady's had a losing record for just 2.2% of his time in the league, making what Brady has accomplished even more incredible.

How has Brady fared with two games under .500 at stake? Check out the chart below:

Week W-L Result 2022 Week 8 3-4 Lost to Ravens 27-22 2020 Week 2 0-1 Beat Panthers 31-17 2018 Week 4 1-2 Beat Dolphins 38-7 2017 Week 2 0-1 Beat Saints 36-20 2014 Week 2 0-1 Beat Vikings 30-7 2012 Week 4 1-2 Beat Bills 52-28 2003 Week 2 0-1 Beat Eagles 31-10 2002 Week 9 3-4 Beat Bills 38-7

Brady was 15-0 in the last 15 games immediately following back-to-back losses, a mark that was also snapped Thursday. This is the latest Brady has been under .500 in a season.