Earlier this year, it was reported that NFL legend Tom Brady among other high-profile investors were set to see their FTX shares become worthless following the company going bankrupt. According to a new report from the New York Times, we now know more details concerning the fallout.

Brady received $30 million -- almost entirely in FTX stock -- for his services in promoting the company, per the Times. Those shares are now worthless. Additionally, Brady is being sued by FTX customers after the company went under. Former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried was charged with several financial crimes, according to CBS News.

The Times also reported that Brady made an "urgent phone call" to FTX executive Sina Nader, who headed the company's partnerships, in the midst of the FTX collapse. That call went unanswered at the time.

"I never would've expected to decline a call from Tom Brady," Nader told the Times.

Later, Nader did return that call, and he was met with worry from the seven-time Super Bowl winner.

"He was concerned," Nader said. "The very first thing he asked me was, 'Sina, how are you doing? I know you put your heart and soul into this.'"

Brady is hardly the only celebrity who found themselves caught up in the FTX disaster. His ex-wife, Gisele Bundchen, received $18 million in stock and is being sued as well. Other endorsers tied to the company include Shaquille O'Neal, Stephen Curry and Naomi Osaka.