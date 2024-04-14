Tom Brady is one of 34 starting quarterbacks who have won a Super Bowl. The only quarterback with seven rings, Brady recently revealed which quarterback he thinks is next in line to win his first.

Brady didn't pick Lamar Jackson, the reigning league MVP. He also didn't pick Joe Burrow, who in 2021 came up just short of winning a ring. Instead, Brady picked a former divisional foe who has come close but has yet to reach a Super Bowl.

"I like Josh Allen a lot. I'd pick Josh," Brady recently said on the DeepCut Podcast. "I like Josh a lot as a guy, as a leader. But, you know, he's got to get past the Chiefs, and that's hard, because Patrick's incredible and the way he's leads that team."

Brady choosing Allen shouldn't be too much of a surprise. The two have developed a relationship off the field; Allen actually defeated Brady at this year's AT&T Pebble Beach Pro Am.

Like Brady did during his career, Allen has been able to play at a consistently high level. Allen has won at least 10 starts since 2019, his first year as the Buffalo Bills' starting quarterback. Since 2020, Allen has averaged 4,385 yards, 34 touchdown passes, 618 rushing yards and nine rushing touchdowns per season.

As Brady alluded to, Allen has a pretty formidable obstacle to overcome in Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs, who last year joined the '70s Steelers, '90s Cowboys, '00 and '10s Patriots to win three Super Bowls over a five-year span. The Chiefs' most recent Super Bowl run included a divisional round playoff win over Allen's Bills. It was the third time since 2020 that Buffalo fell to Kansas City in the postseason.

Despite Mahomes and the Chiefs -- along with the fact that the Bills lost several significant pieces this offseason -- Brady is apparently confident that Allen will break through while becoming the next first-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback.