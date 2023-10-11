Legendary quarterback Tom Brady isn't planning to come out of retirement in order to return to the NFL. During an episode of his SiriusXM podcast "Let's Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray," Brady joked that his family would be quite upset with him if he decided to unretire for a second time.

"My parents would call, my kids would call. They'd kill me. I wouldn't be around by tonight," Brady said. "As I said, you're only allowed one un-retirement. And I've used it up."

Brady and Gray interviewed YouTuber star Mr. Beast, real name Jimmy Donaldson, in the most recent episode. Donaldson joked that ratings for the podcast might go through the roof if the seven-time Super Bowl champion jokingly announced that he'd be unretiring for a second time.

Brady quickly responded to the proposed idea and said that he was not planning to come out of retirement.

Gray told Donaldson that Brady "already did that once," referring to coming out of retirement. Brady retired following the 2021 season but announced he'd be back with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for a third season less than two months later. He threw for 4,694 yards and 25 touchdowns in his final season but was unable to get the Buccaneers out of the opening round of the playoffs.

