Quarterback Tom Brady has never thrown a red-zone interception as a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. That is, until now. In the first quarter of the team's wild-card game against the Dallas Cowboys, Brady's pass was intercepted in the back of the end zone by Dallas safety Jayron Kearse.

Brady joined the Buccaneers in 2020, went to the Super Bowl in his first year with the team, and advanced to the divisional round in 2021, so that's three full regular seasons (plus playoff games) during which he has been mistake free inside of the opponent's 20-yard line. On Monday night, he finally made a costly mistake.

Here is a look at the pick:

The Cowboys turned the interception into a touchdown, going for it on fourth-and-goal. Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott ran the ball in himself, and with a second missed extra point, the visiting squad took a 12-0 lead. That advantage increased to 18-0 before halftime.

This marks Brady's first red zone interception with the Bucs after 86 passing touchdown and seven rushing touchdowns with the team in the red zone. He is generally automatic in the red zone and had not thrown an interception in the red zone since 2019, marking 409 attempts without a pick (an NFL record). Brady is the postseason king and has gone even longer since a playoff red zone pick. You have to go back to 2018 to see his last postseason interception in the area.

There is good news for Bucs fans, however. Entering Monday, Brady is 5-1 in playoff games when he has thrown a red-zone interception.