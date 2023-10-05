Future Hall of Famer Tom Brady officially stepped away from the field in February, but he does not plan on leaving the NFL completely. In May, the seven-time Super Bowl champion and Raiders owner Mark Davis agreed for Brady to become a minority owner of the Las Vegas-based team.

The NFL has to approve the sale, with three-fourths majority vote from teams owners, in order to finalize the deal. And according to The Washington Post, the approval process has been delayed. The reasons for the stall include the financial committee's concerns over the discounted price that Davis is offering Brady. The Post reports that the deal may have to be altered in order for the necessary number of owners to get on board.

Per The Post, there is no word on if Davis and Brady will work to change their original deal, or what the exact deal is.

The Brady-Raiders deal is not expected to be ratified during the owners' meetings taking place Oct. 17-18 in New York, per The Post. If that's the case, Davis and Brady's next chance to get it done would be at owners' meeting scheduled for Dec. 12-13 in Texas.

Brady and Davis have already worked together in ownership with the WNBA, as the former NFL quarterback acquired a minority ownership stake in the Las Vegas Aces, which Davis owns.