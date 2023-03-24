If there's one thing Tom Brady knows, it's winning. So it's no surprise that as he looked to make another foray into the sports ownership world, he would choose the Las Vegas Aces. The WNBA's defending champions and 2023 title contenders boast one of the most talented rosters in the league and, now, one of the most famous co-owners.

Brady's acquisition of an ownership stake in the organization was confirmed on Thursday by Aces owner Mark Davis. Specifics of the deal, which is still pending league approval, were not provided.

"Since I purchased the Aces, our goal has been to win on and off the court," Davis said in a press release. "Tom Brady is a win not only for the Aces, and the WNBA, but for women's professional sports as a whole."

Brady, who retired from the NFL for a second time on Feb. 1 after 23 seasons, seven Super Bowls and five MVP awards, sat courtside at the Aces' win over the Connecticut Sun last season on May 31, 2022. He also developed a comical friendship with Aces guard Kelsey Plum, who barked at him during that game; Brady later sent the All-WNBA guard a signed jersey.

"I am very excited to be part of the Las Vegas Aces organization," Brady said. "My love for women's sports began at a young age when I would tag along to all my older sisters' games—They were by far the best athletes in our house! We celebrated their accomplishments together as a family, and they remain a great inspiration to me.

"I have always been a huge fan of women's sports, and I admire the work that the Aces' players, staff, and the WNBA continue to do to grow the sport and empower future generations of athletes. To be able to contribute in any way to that mission as a member of the Aces organization is an incredible honor."

The 2023 WNBA season will tip-off on Friday, May 19, though the Aces will not play until Saturday, May 20 against the Seattle Storm. After winning the first title in franchise history last season, the Aces brought back the majority their core, while also adding two-time MVP Candace Parker.