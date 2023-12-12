Tommy Devito's agent, Sean Stellato, became a social media star during the New York Giants' 24-22 win over the Green Bay Packers on Monday Night Football. Fans watching the game on ESPN2 even got introduced to Stellato's alleged nickname, "Slimy," but that may have been some bad information from a Giants legend.

During the "Manningcast," Eli Manning said he had been told by someone that Stellato's nickname in college was "Slimy." On Tuesday morning, Stellato went on "Boomer and Gio" to refute that claim.

"Never heard that nickname in my life," Stellato said.

Stellato claimed to have no idea where Manning would have heard that rumor, and he felt like his all-black look for the game was more "elegant" than anything else.

"Maybe that's just him being a southern dude," Stellato said. "You know, I look at it as elegant. I don't understand where slimy comes from. Listen guys, I'm very curious. I'm not judgemental."

There were plenty of jokes made at Stellato's expense, both during the "Manningcast" and online during the game, but he has taken it all in stride. Stellato says anyone who thinks he looked "slimy" needs to turn off the TV for a while.

"You know what, everyone is gonna have their comments, and it's all good," Stellato said. "I take pride in being a dad of four daughters and obviously representing my clients to the best of my ability. ... I don't know where that came from, but it is what it is. I think he might've watched too much Goodfellas."

The fact of the matter is that Stellato's client just boosted his value in a major way on Monday night. After starting the season as a third-string quarterback, DeVito has become a New York celebrity after leading the Giants to three straight wins. He'll try to make it four in a row against the New Orleans Saints next weekend.