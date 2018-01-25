Tony Romo to get exemption at a PGA Tour event in coming months, says Jim Nantz

Tony Romo will tee it up at a PGA Tour event this year and not during the Wednesday Pro-Am.

"He's going to get an exemption in the next -- let's just say two months," Romo's broadcast partner, Jim Nantz, told Golf.com on Thursday. "So he's going to put it out there on the line."

Romo, who retired from the Dallas Cowboys last April, joined CBS as a color analyst for the 2017 season. By all accounts, it was a resounding success. But now that his NFL broadcasting duties are over, Romo will do what he's done during previous offseasons: Hit the links.

Last May, Romo, a scratch golfer, missed advancing to sectional qualifying for the U.S. Open by six strokes after shooting a 3-over 75. Nine years earlier, Romo also shot 75 at a local Open qualifier and missed out on a playoff by four strokes.

"He's a golf fanatic," Nantz continued. "He actually carries a putter with him on the road, even up into the booth. Sometimes I see him over in the corner, he's practicing his stroke as we're in commercial and he's all in on the sport."

There has also been speculation that Romo and Nantz could reunite to cover golf.

"There's been a lot of talk swirling that he would come join the CBS golf group, but there's nothing on that that's final right now," Nantz said.

For now, the question is where will Romo make his debut? The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am is Feb. 8-11, the Arnold Palmer Invitational is Mar. 15-18 and the Houston Open, which is the last tournament before The Masters, is Mar. 29-Apr. 1.

You can see the full PGA Tour calendar here.