If you've made it this far in your NFL survivor pool, you know the value of planning. But if you have used the common NFL survivor strategy of backing the top teams or fading the bottom-feeders, you will need to do more work this week. The most enticing matchup for your NFL survivor pool picks looks like the Chiefs, a team already off many players' boards, laying 19.5 points at home against the Jets, a perennial target for players looking to advance.

The Bucs (-10.5 at Giants), Packers (-6.5 vs. Minnesota) and Titans (-5.5 at Cincinnati) are also potential NFL knockout pool picks. The Bills (-3.5) also could be an option, hosting a New England team suddenly in disarray, but can you go against Bill Belichick with your NFL football pool picks? How about the Rams (-4) in Miami against rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa? Before making any Week 8 NFL survivor picks, see which team the red-hot SportsLine Projection Model recommends.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up over $7,800 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception five-plus years ago. It's off to a strong 15-7 roll on top-rated NFL picks this season. And it enters Week 8 on an incredible 111-72 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch in three of the past four years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 95 percent of CBS Sports office pool players three times during that span.

The model can be used to crush the survivor pool format. Each week, the available team winning the most computer simulations has prevailed straight-up. Last week, it backed the Bills, who handled the Jets 18-10. You can only see who it's backing this week here.

Top Week 8 NFL survivor pool predictions

For Week 8, the model is shying away from the 5-1 Titans even though they're winning 68 percent of simulations against 1-5-1 Cincinnati. The 5-1 Titans fought to the end in a 27-24 loss to Pittsburgh at home, but they could be primed for a letdown, so the model recommends steering clear this week.

The model shows Tennessee winning in 68 percent of simulations in Cincinnati, but the Bengals (1-5-1) can be dangerous. Rookie quarterback Joe Burrow has energized the team and is third in the league with 2,021 passing yards.

The Bengals have been in almost every game this season, and the Titans' defense allows more than 400 yards per game. With receivers like Tyler Boyd, Tee Higgins and A.J. Green facing a pass defense that ranks 26th in the league, Burrow could have a big day. The Titans have games at Jacksonville and home against Detroit in coming weeks, so you should save them.

How to make Week 8 NFL survivor pool picks

Instead, the model is backing a team that's better than its record. Picking this team not only will get you to Week 9, it will also put you in the optimal position to go deep in your NFL survivor pool. The time to pick this team is now, and you can only see the play over at SportsLine.

Which surprising team is a must-back in your Week 8 survivor pool? Visit SportsLine now to see which team carries you to victory in Week 8, all from the advanced computer model that consistently crushes the NFL and advanced with the Bills last week.