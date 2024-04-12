Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and former Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce have had a lot of big moments in their career. Between the two of them, they have have four Super Bowl championships, 10 First Team All-Pro honors, 16 Pro Bowl selections and countless big moments. They have both accomplished a great amount in their professional and personal lives, but one thing they never got to do is receive their college diploma.

The brothers, who both attended Cincinnati, were at Fifth Third Arena in Ohio, in front of a live audience, when they were surprised with an honorary graduation ceremony. Their now-famous parents Donna and Ed joined them on stage for the surprise event that took place after a live version of their "New Heights" podcast.

Travis noted that at the time of graduation he wanted to walk, but was not able to because he lost a helmet. They said in order for him to cross the stage, he first had to return the helmet. Over a decade later, Cincinnati presented the tight end with the same helmet they said he needed, so he could finally get his diploma.

In true Travis fashion, he gave a speech that hyped up the crowd, which was very reminiscent of his previous championship addresses.

"To all my fellow students ... before we make this thing official, I thought I'd give you guys some advice," Travis said, adding, "Fight For Your Right." "You gotta fight. For your right. To PAAAAAAARTY!"

The UC social media pages celebrated the ceremony, saying, "A surprise commencement we'll never forget. Congratulations to Travis and Jason on (finally) picking up those diplomas!"

Travis is coming off a second Super Bowl title in as many years, defeating the San Francisco 49ers to conclude the 2023 season and defeating his brother and the Eagles to finish out the 2022 season. Jason just announced his retirement from football, playing in Philly for his entire career, beginning in 2011.