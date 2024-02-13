Pop star Taylor Swift attended Sunday's Super Bowl LVIII and cheered on the Kansas City Chiefs as they defeated the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in overtime. Following the team's Super Bowl victory, Swift joined her boyfriend, Chiefs tight tend Travis Kelce, at the team's afterparty at the XS Nightclub at the Wynn Las Vegas.

For the first time since the two began dating in 2023, Swift posted Kelce on social media, specifically a TikTok of Kelce and her parents clubbing in a hilarious manner.

"It's a friends and family party, they said. Bring your parents, they said," Swift wrote in the TikTok showing her parents, Scott and Andrea Swift.

"Accidentally going clubbing with your parents is something everyone should try at least once in their life," Swift captioned on the video.

Kelce was seen having the time of his life as he made a hilarious face at the start of the TikTok. The Chiefs star also danced and sang some of Swift's popular songs, including "Love Story," throughout the evening.

Kelce's brother, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, was also in attendance at the Chiefs' afterparty, sporting a lucha libre mask as he danced the night away.

Swift has attended 13 of the Chiefs' games throughout the 2023 season, including all of the team's playoff games.