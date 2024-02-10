Individual NFL player props have emerged as one of the most popular ways to get in action for the Super Bowl, and the options keep growing with each passing year. On Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers will meet in Super Bowl 58 in Las Vegas, and many sports handicappers are already riveted by the vast array of Super Bowl bets available. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. from Allegiant Stadium on CBS and Paramount+. Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is among the prominent players who is expected to have a significant impact in Super Bowl 58. Travis Kelce prop bets include whether the stalwart tight end will score a touchdown, over/under totals on his receptions and yards, along with Super Bowl 58 MVP odds. Before you lock in any Super Bowl prop bets for Travis Kelce, you need to see what the proven SportsLine Projection Model has to say.

Top Travis Kelce prop bet picks for Chiefs vs. 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII

One of the Kelce prop bets the model recommends: Kelce goes over 6.5 receptions. The model simulated Super Bowl 58 10,000 times and projected Kelce for 7.2 receptions Sunday.

Mahomes and Kelce have become the most prolific quarterback-to-tight end combination in NFL postseason history, cementing their status in this year's postseason. On the stretch of 23 receptions for 262 yards and three scores this postseason, Mahomes and Kelce now hold the record for most playoff touchdowns by a quarterback-tight end duo with 18. That's three ahead of the 15 that Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski generated in their stints with the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Not only would another prolific performance between the duo likely enhance the Chiefs' chances of winning Super Bowl 58, but it could also be the last time the iconic pair perform together on the big stage.

Although the record-setting tight end downplayed widespread, season-long speculation that he could retire, especially if the Chiefs win, he also conceded to the media this week that his final decision hasn't yet been made. In three Super Bowl appearances, Kelce has caught 22 passes for 257 yards and two touchdowns. See all of the model's Travis Kelce Super Bowl 58 prop bets here.

