Travis Kelce wasn't necessarily racking up the yards against the Raiders on "Monday Night Football," but he certainly was racking up the points. Patrick Mahomes' top target in an AFC West shootout, the Chiefs tight end set a franchise record -- and single-game receiving record for "MNF" -- with four different touchdown catches on the night. The Chiefs needed every one of them in their 30-29 come-from-behind victory.

Kelce's first score came in the second quarter, getting Kansas City on the board to cut into a 17-0 Raiders lead. His second came about midway through the third. He hit the hat trick about six minutes later, scoring on an eight-yard reception to give the Chiefs a 24-20 lead. And then the fourth came on a blown coverage in the red zone with 7:25 left in the fourth quarter. By the time he scored his fourth TD of the night, Kelce had only totaled 25 yards on seven catches.

Travis Kelce KC • TE • 87 TAR 34 REC 26 REC YDs 322 REC TD 3 FL 0 View Profile

In doing so, Kelce became the first player with four receiving TDs, all fewer than 10 yards, in NFL history, according to the CBS Sports research team. He's the 42nd player of all time to record a four-TD-catch game, including the playoffs.

The seven-time Pro Bowler came into Monday's divisional game with three TDs on the year. With seven, he now leads the NFL in scoring catches, eclipsing Bills receiver Stefon Diggs (five), Ravens tight end Mark Andrews (five), Rams receiver Cooper Kupp (five) and Commanders wideout Jahan Dotson (five). Kelce is also just two TDs away from matching his total from 2021.