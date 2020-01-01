Twitter reacts to Giants' Dave Gettleman's analytics-driven press conference

New York Giants general manager Dave Gettleman spoke for the first time publicly a press conference on Tuesday following the franchise's decision to fire head coach Pat Shurmur. Gettleman spoke about a variety of topics, but his stance on analytics drew the bulk of the attention.

"We've hired four computer folks, software," Gettleman said during his lengthy meeting with the media. "We're doing a lot of things behind the scenes. We have been ramping up the analytic and technology piece."

"I know this may sound crazy, but I met recently with a big analytics guy," Gettleman added. "I'm going to learn from my mistakes."

Needless to say, Twitter had an absolute field day with Gettleman's analytics-based comments.

If you didn't think Gettleman was for real, the Giants just put out this job posting for their analytics position 👀 pic.twitter.com/ZnSolAFoF1 — Steven Ruiz (@theStevenRuiz) December 31, 2019

*John Mara enters the room*

Mara: What ya workin' on, Dave?

Gettleman: *typing on fake keyboard* oh y'know, analytics and technology stuff *waves Wii Remote* https://t.co/MUu7DqIsSn — Michael Kist (@MichaelKistNFL) December 30, 2019

"Computer folks"



This is the team that Dave Gettleman thinks the Giants hired for their analytics dept. pic.twitter.com/LUQxipkPvt — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) December 31, 2019

live look at dave gettleman’s new analytics department pic.twitter.com/1F74LzN5lK — xanny ainge™️ (@seltzergang) December 31, 2019

Dave Gettleman of the #NYGiants says he’s going to adapt to the modern league by hiring “computer folks”. Interpreted to mean they will be using analytics. More likely, they are just going paperless — Sethicus (@Sethicus3) December 31, 2019

“We’ve hired my grandson to run the Analytics Department. He’s a whiz on the Google.” - Dave Gettleman — TOM Starita (@TomStarita) December 31, 2019

Gettleman's major point was that he plans to use more analytics when making personnel decisions. The Giants general manager also defended several decisions that he made including signing Odell Beckham to a lucrative contract extension then trading him just seven months later to the Cleveland Browns.

The Giants also traded a third and fifth-round pick to the New York Jets for defensive tackle Leonard Williams. Williams registered 34 tackles-for-loss and 17.5 sacks in his first five NFL seasons, but he's set to become a free agent this winter. If Williams isn't re-signed by the Giants, it was a waste of draft assets.

Now the Giants will look to usher in a new era with Shurmur being let go. Like many teams, the Giants will spend the early portion of their offseason searching for their next head coach.