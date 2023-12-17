Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill will not play in the Week 15 matchup against the New York Jets, as he was included in Miami's list of inactives with an ailing ankle. Hill suffered the injury during the Monday night loss to the Tennessee Titans, and did not practice all week, leading to his original "questionable" game designation.

Hill was on the field pregame running clean routes, ESPN reports, but Miami is clearly being cautious with its best player as the playoffs draw near. Hill was previously labeled as day-to-day by head coach Mike McDaniel. The MVP candidate suffered his injury late in the first quarter of "Monday Night Football," and did not return until the third quarter but was clearly hampered and unable to stay in the game.

Hill was hit by Titans cornerback Sean Murphy-bunting behind the line of scrimmage, and the defensive back came down awkwardly on Hill's left ankle. Hill remained on the turf for a short time, but then got up and ran off the field.

Check out what happened below:

Hill leads the league with 1,542 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns. With him being inactive this week, Hill's dream of potentially breaking the NFL single-season receiving record is in jeopardy. He was very clear about his goal of 2,000 receiving yards before the start of the season. Hill is now on pace for 1,897 yards. The record is Calvin Johnson's 1,964 receiving yards, which was set back in 2012.