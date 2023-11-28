Tyreek Hill has been on two good teams in his career, but he says his current squad is hands down the best. The Miami Dolphins wide receiver says despite winning Super Bowl LIV with the Kansas City Chiefs, this season he feels he is surrounded by the most talent.

Hill spoke to CBS Sports about the current state of the Dolphins and why he believes the team could make it all the way this season.

When asked if he feels like they could be the team holding up the Lombardi Trophy at the end of the season, Hill responded with a confident, "Of course man, we got the perfect team to do it."

He added that the way head coach Mike McDaniel handles the team and the preparation they put in as a group is something he has never experienced at this level before.

"The way our head coach prepares us each and every week man, it's next level. And he keeps each and every one of his guys in tune with the game plan and how we keep attention to detail each and every week," Hill said. "So it's a beautiful thing to see the way we practice, the way we play for one another is something that I've never seen before in a team. I won a Super Bowl and I feel like this is probably the better team than when we won a Super Bowl back when I was on K.C."

The 29-year-old said making sure they "show up on game day" is crucial, explaining that "it can look good on paper, but we obviously gotta get it done on Sundays."

Heading into Week 13 the 'Fins are 8-3, in first place in the AFC East and would be the No. 4 seed in the playoffs, behind the Jaguars, Chiefs and top-seeded Ravens.

The AFC battle this season looks a lot different than many predicted, with the Bills at 6-6 and currently out of the playoffs, if the season ended today, and the 5-6 Bengals without quarterback Joe Burrow for the rest of the season due to injury.

Getting through the postseason will still be no easy feat, with Hill's former team continuing to be a powerhouse, the Ravens rolling and some sleeper teams, like the Steelers, Browns or Texans, who could give them a hard time.

When looking at the competition, Hill says the only thing that could stop the Dolphins from reaching their goal is themselves. He pointed at turnovers as one area they need to work on.

"It starts with the leaders," Hill said about eliminating mistakes, like turnovers. "It starts with myself, it starts with Tua [Tagovailoa], it starts with [Jaylen] Waddle. It starts with guys like that. The star players making plays, not turning the ball over and just being able to convert third downs. If we're able to do that and keep our defense off the field, we'll be alright."

The Dolphins had three turnovers this week in their win against the Jets. In the game prior, a win over the Raiders, they had two fumbles lost and one interception. Miami's last loss was a 21-14 defeat to Kansas City, where they also lost a fumble.

The Dolphins have 11 interceptions as a team, which is tied for fifth-highest in the league.

On the Super Bowl champion team Hill was on in 2019, Patrick Mahomes ended the season with 4,031 passing yards, 26 touchdowns and just five interceptions. So far this season, Tagovailoa has 3,177 yards with 22 touchdowns and 10 interceptions and is projected to have 4,910 passing yards, 34 touchdowns and 15 interceptions, per ESPN.

Hill finished the 2019 season with 860 yards on 58 receptions with seven touchdowns in the air. The Cheetah has 1,324 receiving yards on 88 receptions along with 10 touchdowns so far this season and is projected to have 136 receptions for 2,046 yards and 15 touchdowns, per ESPN.

When asked if he would be in Las Vegas for the 2023 Super Bowl, broadcasted on CBS, Hill said confidently, "Yes I will be there."

Whether he will be there as a spectator or participant will be determined soon.