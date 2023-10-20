At the moment, Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is the favorite to take home the NFL's Most Valuable Player award. Our friends at Caesars Sportsbook list his odds at +350, putting him ahead of Patrick Mahomes (+450) and Josh Allen (+800) in the race for the crown.

But if you ask Tagovailoa's teammate, wide receiver Tyreek Hill, the QB is not getting enough respect.

"I'm sick and tired of people bashing my quarterback for no reason," Hill said on his 'It Needed To Be Said' podcast. "I'm sick of it. I'm standing on the table and saying right now, I'm sick of people bashing my quarterback. He's been doing a helluva job this year, and people need to stop giving him crap. A lot of people don't understand what my dog went through just to get here, man. What he went through last year, especially. And where he is now, being talked about as MVP, that's next level. I don't know too many quarterbacks in this league to do that."

Hill is certainly correct that not too many quarterbacks in the league are doing what Tagovailoa is doing. Through six weeks, Tua leads the NFL in passing yards, passing touchdowns, yards per attempt, yards per completion, touchdown rate, passer rating, and EPA/dropback, according to Tru Media. He's completing a career-best 71.1% of his passes and steering what has been by far the most explosive offense in the league, thanks to his precision passing, Mike McDaniel's offensive design, and the ridiculous amount of speed the Dolphins can put on the field at the skill positions.

While there has been some talk of Tagovailoa simply throwing short passes and letting the skill guys do all the hard work, that simply has not been the case. He's pushing the ball down the field and doing so incredibly quickly, and it's all working to perfection at the moment. Maybe he keeps this up and maybe he doesn't, but there's no need to diminish his accomplishments by pretending that they're all a result of other people's work and not much (or any) of his own.