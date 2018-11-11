Tyreek Hill scores TD, takes over CBS camera to celebrate, films himself being flagged for celebration

The Chiefs are a high-octane offense with a bunch of fun-to-watch dudes flying all over the field. No one's more entertaining than Tyreek Hill, the lethal deep threat, but his excitement doesn't just happen on the field -- he's also a thrill in the stands, having celebrated by leaping in the stands and operating a camera.

via NFL on CBS broadcast

Hill found the end zone for the second time on Sunday and immediately turned and sprinted to one of our NFL on CBS cameramen in the end zone.

He jumped into the stands, took control of the camera and pointed it at his Chiefs colleagues in the end zone. It's easily one of the more entertaining celebrations of the season.

Tyreek Hill scored a TD and took control of the TV camera#ChiefsKingdompic.twitter.com/8q19MeOE8d — NFL Tweets Live (@NFL_Tweets_Live) November 11, 2018

Hill didn't just do a mock camera operation though, he actually moved the camera around and caught some footage. Including, if you looked closely at the replay, footage of the referee throwing the flag on Hill for operating the camera.

Tyreek Hill filmed himself being penalized for a touchdown celebration as part of his touchdown celebration 🤯 😂 pic.twitter.com/MUm5HXSjxm — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) November 11, 2018

That's incredibly meta, although it is worth noting he was dinged with a 15-yard penalty that put the Cardinals in pretty good position to score a touchdown.

In fact, despite the pair of scores from Hill and a nice day from Patrick Mahomes, the Cardinals are hanging in against the high-powered KC offense, trailing only 20-14 into the second half. Follow all the action in our GameTracker here.