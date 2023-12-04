The New York Giants plan on bringing back one of their quarterbacks very soon, as Tyrod Taylor has been designated to return off injured reserve, according to NFL Media. Taylor's practice window has been opened this week; if he is not activated to the 53-man roster in the next 21 days, he will be demoted to season-ending injured reserve.

Taylor suffered an injury to his ribs in the Week 8 loss to the New York Jets, and was even taken to the hospital for further evaluation. In seven games played this season, Taylor has completed 65.5% of his passes for 579 yards, two touchdowns and zero interceptions.

Taylor's injury opened the door for undrafted rookie quarterback Tommy DeVito, who has gone 2-1 as the starter. In five total games played, DeVito has thrown for 697 yards, seven touchdowns and three interceptions. In the 10-7 victory over the New England Patriots last time out, DeVito became the first rookie starting quarterback in Giants history to record a 100+ passer rating in back-to-back games.

It remains to be seen which quarterback head coach Brian Daboll will decide to start with Taylor back in the mix. The 4-8 Giants are currently the No. 12 seed in the NFC, and coming off their bye week. Up next are the Green Bay Packers on "Monday Night Football."