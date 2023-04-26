The 2023 NFL Draft is full of seemingly can't-miss prospects, including Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, the odds-on favorite to go No. 1 overall, Texas running back Bijan Robinson, a potential top-10 pick himself and pass rusher Will Anderson Jr., one of the top defenders of the class. There are also some near-certainties about which positions will go where: The Panthers, for example, are a virtual lock to select a quarterback with the first pick.

But if history tells us anything, it's that the draft, like every NFL season, is more unpredictable than not. All it takes is one team to value a prospect differently than another, and the entire board can be sent into a tizzy.

With that in mind, we polled 12 of our experts here at CBS Sports, gathering unpopular opinions about the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft. Love them? Hate them? We hope you find them thought-provoking all the same:

The panelists: Senior writer Pete Prisco, NFL Draft writers Chris Trapasso and Josh Edwards, NFL writers Cody Benjamin, Tyler Sullivan, Jared Dubin, Jeff Kerr and Garrett Podell, NFL Draft editor Kyle Stackpole, NFL editors Brett Anderson and Joel Magaraci, and college football writer Tom Fornelli

Bryce Young isn't super safe (and Anthony Richardson has a high floor)

Young is great, but definitely comes with clear risk. He's a well-undersized QB with an average-to-slightly-above-average arm who leans on his off-structure creativity despite not being a highly explosive, big-time athlete like Kyler Murray. At the very least, Richardson will be a considerable running threat in the NFL. That doesn't mean he's bust-proof, of course. But his athleticism raises his floor quite a bit. -- Chris Trapasso

Will Levis deserves more love (and Will Anderson Jr. deserves less)

Will Anderson Jr. is overrated. He's a good player, but he isn't Von Miller or Derrick Thomas. He doesn't have the same suddenness of those guys. He was dominated by Darnell Wright of Tennessee, which is a concern. Will Levis, meanwhile, will be a better pro than people are giving him credit for right now. Ripping him reminds me of the Josh Allen hate before the draft. Levis played with bad players in a terrible system last year and he was hurt, taking injections to play. -- Pete Prisco

The Texans won't draft a QB with the No. 2 pick

Davis Mills is not the long-term answer at QB, we can all agree on that, but the Texans aren't in win-now mode and new head coach DeMeco Ryans will be hard-pressed to pass on a potential game-wrecker in Will Anderson Jr. The Texans can always use their other first-rounder (No. 12) in a package to move up and nab one of Will Levis or Anthony Richardson. -- Joel Magaraci

Jalen Carter is still a favorite to be the first defensive player taken

Yes, Carter has dealt with legal issues (which have since been resolved) and some character concerns (like showing up overweight to his Pro Day and struggling in his workout), but he's still one of, if not the most talented defender in this entire class. With the Cardinals looking to trade out of the No. 3 spot, there's a chance QBs are taken with the first four picks. If that's the case, the Seahawks, who are hosting Carter on a top-30 visit, could be convinced they can get the best out of Carter and select the Georgia standout fifth overall. -- Kyle Stackpole

Not a single team should draft a tight end on Day 1

The track record of first-round tight ends is really, really bad. And with the exception of freaks like Kyle Pitts, players at this position just do not produce at a high level on a short enough timeline to justify the first-round investment. You're better off taking shots on Day 2 or Day 3 and developing a tight end on a bit of a longer timeline, since most players at the position don't become high-level producers until they are on their second contract anyway. -- Jared Dubin

Will Levis is a near lock to go in the top 10

What did Will Levis do to be mocked mostly in the top five for three months, then suddenly fall far down the first round in everyone's latest version? He's a gamble who may or may not pan out, just like Anthony Richardson, but since he plays QB he's a gamble worth taking early and I don't think he'll get past No. 7. Just because Richardson is rising shouldn't send Levis plummeting. -- Brett Anderson

The Lions are very much in play for a QB

Detroit fans are quick to champion the words of Dan Campbell and Brad Holmes when defending Jared Goff's job security as QB1. But let's not ignore the reality: Non-elite veterans -- even established ones who've exceeded expectations -- will never prevent an NFL team from exploring an upgrade if it's feasible. The Lions aren't hosting C.J. Stroud and Hendon Hooker on top-30 visits for no reason. With four picks in the first two rounds, they're better positioned than most to add a long-term signal-caller, regardless of how much lip service they've paid their current starter. -- Cody Benjamin

The Chiefs should trade up to take Bijan Robinson

You never see teams trade up in the first round for a running back these days, but Robinson should be the exception for the Chiefs, especially if he falls into the 20s. Putting this generational talent in the backfield of a Patrick Mahomes-led offense that won't allow teams to stack the box is borderline unfair. -- Tyler Sullivan

Cam Smith and Cedric Tillman are supremely underrated

Smith, of South Carolina, is no worse than the third-best corner in this draft class, and will be a first-round pick. And while Tennessee WR Jalin Hyatt has appeared much higher in mocks and on big boards all over the internet, his teammate Tillman is the superior player, and will be far more productive at the NFL level. -- Tom Fornelli

The consensus first-round WRs are overrated

There will be a wide receiver taken outside of Day 1 who has a better NFL career than any taken in the opening round. Also, a team will trade up into the top 10 for a non-QB. -- Josh Edwards

The Eagles aren't taking Bijan Robinson at No. 10

While the Bijan Robinson visit to Philadelphia is intriguing, it's just not happening. The overwhelming majority of the Eagles' top-30 visits have been on the offensive line, defensive line and cornerback. While it's fun to fantasize how the Eagles' offense would look with Robinson, it's just not their way this early in the first round. The Eagles haven't drafted a RB in the first round since 1986. -- Jeff Kerr

Teams shouldn't be afraid to draft a running back

In the NFL, the prevailing sentiment is that you can just have two or three running backs in a rotation, and that's fine. However, if there's a legit all-purpose weapon like a Bijan Robinson available, draft him. That doesn't mean teams have to give RBs a second contract, but drafting a real top-shelf playmaker in the first round allows an incredible offensive weapon to be under five or six years of team control at a relatively low salary. -- Garrett Podell