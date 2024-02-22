Caleb Williams is being labeled as one of the most heralded prospects to enter the NFL in quite some time. As a result, the USC quarterback is expected to be the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft later this offseason.

Considering the level of hype surrounding Williams, he's drawn numerous comparisons to Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Lincoln Riley coached Williams at both Oklahoma and USC, and he had a chance to join the conversation on "The Hard Count" with On3's J.D. PicKell.

"Listen, there's some physical comparisons," Riley said. "Like, no question. Both great athletes, both have really elite arms, guys that can throw from all types of different platforms. Can really do anything from a throwing perspective that you can imagine."

Riley also stated that Mahomes embarked on his NFL career with a "lot more experience" than Williams has. He also believes that Mahomes was in a favorable situation when he was selected with the No. 9 pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. The Chiefs already had veteran signal caller Alex Smith at the position when Mahomes was drafted.

"Caleb certainly has some of the same physical tools, which is exciting because there's not many people that have that," Riley added. "But certainly, to continue to climb to a guy to like his level, there's going to be a big process there. I certainly wouldn't put it past him. Excited, hopefully he can end up in a great situation and take advantage of it anywhere to the level that Pat has done."

Williams put up some insane numbers while playing for Riley at USC, as he threw for 8,170 passing yards to go along with 72 touchdowns and just 10 interceptions in two seasons. The projected to pick also completed 68.6 percent of his passes after winning the Heisman Trophy in 2022.