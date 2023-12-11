The Vikings finally got Justin Jefferson back in the lineup on Sunday, with the star wide receiver returning from a seven-game absence due to a hamstring injury. But he managed just two catches against the Raiders before exiting again, this time with a chest injury. The Vikings officially ruled the All-Pro out at halftime and he headed to a local hospital for further observation.

On Monday, head coach Kevin O'Connell said Jefferson is day-to-day, per CBS Sports Lead NFL insider Jonathan Jones.

Jefferson moved the chains on both early-game catches, but on the second reception, a 15-yarder over the middle, he took a hard hit to the midsection from Raiders safety Marcus Epps. After visiting the sideline medical tent, Jefferson went to the locker room for further evaluation.

Jefferson, 24, made team history before his abrupt departure, passing Vikings great Randy Moss for the most receiving yards in a player's first four seasons (5,408) thanks to his first catch of the day.

He missed Minnesota's previous seven games, in addition to the Vikings' bye week, after suffering a hamstring injury in Week 5 against the Chiefs. Prior to that, Jefferson hadn't missed a single NFL game, topping 1,400 receiving yards in each of his first three seasons starting in 2020.