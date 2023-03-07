K.J. Osborn is being dubbed a hero after helping save a man's life from a burning car. The Vikings receiver was in the back of an Uber in Austin, Texas on Sunday when those in the vehicle saw a car that had crashed into a pillar and began to go up in flames. It was at that juncture when Osborn says his Uber driver ran out toward the damaged car and he followed to help.

As he recalled during a Tuesday appearance on "Good Morning Football" on the NFL Network, the driver was able to gather enough strength to get to the passenger side of the crashed vehicle and that's when Osborn, his Uber driver, and two other first responders on the scene were able to pull him out.

"He was still close to the car," Osborn said when talking about pulling the man out, "and we didn't know if this car was going to blow up. That's when I picked him up. He's bleeding, his blood is on me, and we pick him up. I carried him maybe like 10, 15 yards, and shortly after the police came and the firefighters and everything like that.

"They were just telling us, you know, that we saved this man's life. Definitely a crazy experience and one that I've never experienced before."

Osborn also took to social media to relay what had occurred and said that he believes "God had me, us, at the right place at the exact right time."

Osborn told ESPN that he plans to visit the man he saved in the hospital and that he sustained only minor injuries.

"This is totally on-brand for [Osborn]," the receiver's quarterback, Kirk Cousins, said in a tweet reacting to his teammate's heroics. "Just a tremendous person and teammate."

Osborn, 25, was a fifth-round pick of the Vikings in 2020 out of Miami and has blossomed into a key contributor in Minnesota's passing game. In 17 games played last season, he caught a career-high 60 passes for 650 yards and five touchdowns.