Less than 24 hours after being arrested, Wes Phillips boarded a plane with the rest of the Minnesota Vikings ahead of Sunday's game in Las Vegas against the Raiders. Phillips, who serves as the Vikings' offensive coordinator, was arrested Friday night on a misdemeanor DWI charge, according to Hennepin County jail records (per ESPN).

Phillips blew a .008 upon being pulled over by the Minnesota State Patrol, per NFL Media. He was released from jail several hours later.

"Wes immediately notified the team following his arrest last night," the Vikings said in a statement. "This morning we contacted the NFL, and after initial discussion, made the decision Wes will travel with the team to Las Vegas this afternoon.

"We will continue to gather information regarding the incident and have further comment at the appropriate time."

As the legal process plays out, the Vikings and the NFL will collaborate to determine any potential disciplinary action regarding the 47-year-old Phillips, according to Tom Pelissero. Phillips is in the middle of his third season with the team.