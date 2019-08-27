Vikings part ways with veteran defensive back and wide receiver as final roster cut day nears

The dreaded "cut day" is not until Saturday, but the Minnesota Vikings are already trimming down their roster ahead of their fourth preseason game.

On Tuesday, the team announced that they had released cornerback Bene Benwikere and wide receiver Jordan Taylor.

According to the depth chart, Benwikere was slated to back up cornerbacks Xavier Rhodes and Mackensie Alexander on the right side. In three preseason games, he has recorded five combined tackles and one pass defensed. Originally drafted by the Carolina Panthers in the fourth round of the 2014 NFL Draft out of San Jose State, Benwikere spent his first three seasons in Carolina. He was released in the middle of the 2016 season after a couple of bad performances.

Since then, Benwikere has bounced around the NFL, having short stints with the Miami Dolphins, Green Bay Packers, Cincinnati Bengals, Dallas Cowboys, Arizona Cardinals, Oakland Raiders and the Vikings. In five NFL seasons, he has played in 54 games and made 158 tackles, 25 passes defensed and three interceptions.

As for Taylor, he was noteworthy for being ahead of former first-round pick Laquon Treadwell on the first depth chart released this preseason. He spent the last few seasons with the Denver Broncos before earning a one-year contract with Minnesota this offseason. Taylor has only made 29 catches in his NFL career, but his 6-foot-5 frame was very appealing to the Vikings. In three preseason games, however, he made just three catches for 24 yards.

Treadwell, on the other hand, has been much more involved in the offense. He has caught five passes for 59 yards so far this preseason. The Vikings declined his fifth-year option in May, which means 2019 could be his last season in Minnesota, but he still has a chance to turn things around this year. However, you will still continue to hear his name floated around in possible trade scenarios.

The Vikings still have 10 receivers currently listed on roster -- more decisions at the position will be made before Saturday.