The Minnesota Vikings have a new running back. The team is signing former Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones, CBS Sports lead NFL insider Jonathan Jones has confirmed. It's a one-year, $7 million deal, per ESPN. The Packers released Jones on Monday after adding Josh Jacobs in free agency.

Jones has spent his entire career with the Packers, but the two sides were unable to come to an agreement during contract talks. Jones was entering the final year of his contract and had a price tag of $12 million in 2024.

Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst said Monday in a statement on the team's website that releasing Jones, who the team selected in the fifth round of the 2017 NFL Draft, was one of the "hardest decisions" they've had to make.

The veteran running back is the latest addition for the Vikings, who came to terms with quarterback Sam Darnold in the wake of quarterback Kirk Cousins heading to the Atlanta Falcons.

Jones' 2023 season was impacted by injuries and he played 11 total games during the year. He finished the season with 142 rushes for 656 yards and two touchdowns. He rushed for over 100 yards in the last five games of the season, including two playoff games.

The 29-year-old leaves the Packers with the third-most rushing yards in team history at 5,940, fourth in rushing touchdowns at 45 and 19th in receptions with 272.