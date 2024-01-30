The Minnesota Vikings lost one of their most important playmakers during the 30-24 loss to the rival Detroit Lions in Week 16, as tight end T.J. Hockenson suffered a season-ending ACL and MCL injury. On Monday, Hockenson underwent surgery in Los Angeles to correct the issue, per ESPN. It's unclear how much time Hockenson will miss, or if he will be back in time for the start of the 2024 campaign.

In the third quarter against Detroit, Hockenson took a hard hit to his right leg from defensive back Kerby Joseph, knocking the tight end out of the game. Before his exit, Hockenson caught four passes for 58 yards.

"Knowing T.J., the type of player he is, I'm absolutely looking forward to when we can get him back rolling and ready to have a great 2024 season," Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell said.

Hockenson had a career campaign in his first full season with the Vikings. In 15 games played, he caught 95 passes for 960 yards and five touchdowns. His 95 receptions ranked second among all tight ends at the time behind Evan Engram, and his 960 receiving yards third behind George Kittle and Travis Kelce. Hockenson set the Vikings' single-season record in receptions by a tight end, and was on pace to break the single-season record for receiving yards by a Vikings tight end.

Hockenson was selected by the Lions with the No. 8 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Iowa. At the trade deadline last year, he was shipped to the rival Vikings. Since entering the league, Hockenson ranks fifth in receiving yards among tight ends (3,547).