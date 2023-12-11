The Minnesota Vikings and Las Vegas Raiders had a throwback game, which had nothing to do with the uniforms. Greg Joseph hit a 36-yard field goal with 1:57 left in the fourth quarter to give Minnesota a 3-0 victory over Las Vegas -- the first 3-0 final in an NFL game since 2007.

The last time the league had a 3-0 final was when the Pittsburgh Steelers defeated the Miami Dolphins by that score in 2007. This has only been the second 3-0 final in the NFL since 1993. This was the seventh game in the Super Bowl era to finish with a 3-0 score (no game has finished with fewer points).

The Vikings are the only team in the Super Bowl era with multiple such wins, as Minnesota also won 3-0 in 1971 against the Green Bay Packers. This was the first game to enter the fourth quarter with a 0-0 score since Week 17 of the 2017 season, when the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles rested starters in a game where playoff fates was determined.

Per CBS Sports senior NFL writer John Breech, teams had won 251 straight games when surrendering three points or less. The Raiders had as many first downs as punts (eight), finishing with just 202 yards of offense (the Vikings had 231).

If Joseph didn't convert that field goal, the Vikings and Raiders would have played in the first scoreless tie heading into overtime in NFL history (overtime was introduced in 1974). The last scoreless tie in the NFL was in 1943.