The Washington Football Team has been one of the most active teams in free agency this offseason, and they just made another intriguing signing. On Tuesday, Washington announced that it had signed tight end Sammis Reyes. If you're not familiar with Reyes' name, you are not alone. He actually didn't play football in college; he was a basketball player.

The 6-foot-7 athlete grew up in Chile and moved to the United States at age 14 with NBA dreams, but some of his childhood coaches wanted him to give football a chance, according to Washington's official website. Reyes did participate in a few practices at tight end as a youth, but his main focus was on finding success on the hardwood. He was named MVP, top rebounder, top scorer and Dunk Contest Champion at the Campiono Di Domani tournament in Chile, and was a member of the U17 and U15 Chilean National Team before playing for both Palm Beach State and Tulane, according to the Green Wave's official website. He finished out his collegiate career at Loyola University in Louisiana, but unfortunately his NBA dream didn't look like it was going to come to fruition.

While the NBA didn't come calling for Reyes, the NFL did. He was given an opportunity to enter the league via the International Player Pathway Program, and worked out in front of scouts and team reps at the University of Florida's pro day earlier this offseason. Players in the program are usually then assigned to teams in one division chosen at random, but Reyes' workout was so impressive that Washington decided to sign him before the International Player Pathway Program concluded.

At his pro day, Reyes weighed in at 260 pounds, ran a 4.65-second 40-yard dash, put up 31 reps on the bench and posted a 40-inch vertical. He appears to be an athletic freak -- some would argue even more so than Florida's Kyle Pitts!

Washington has a starting tight end in Logan Thomas, but definitely needed an addition at the position with Jeremy Sprinkle having signed with the Dallas Cowboys earlier this offseason. Reyes is going to be an interesting player to watch in training camp, as he will look to follow in the footsteps of former hoopers turned tight ends such as Antonio Gates and Tony Gonzalez.