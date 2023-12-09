Who's Playing
Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Atlanta Falcons
Current Records: Tampa Bay 5-7, Atlanta 6-6
How To Watch
- When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium -- Atlanta, Georgia
- TV: CBS
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Fubo (Try for free) For a limited time, new subscribers can save $20 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans
What to Know
The Atlanta Falcons will be playing in front of their home fans against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Both teams come into the match bolstered by wins in their previous matches.
Atlanta gave up the first points last Sunday, but they didn't let that get them down. They managed a 13-8 victory over the Jets. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Atlanta.
The team won by holding the Jets to a paltry 259 yards. A big part of that defensive dominance came down to the Falcons' ability to keep the quarterback under pressure: the team laid the passer out four times before it was all said and done. The Jets' QB won't forget Bud Dupree anytime soon given Dupree sacked him twice.
Meanwhile, the Buccaneers sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 21-18 victory over the Panthers on Sunday.
The Buccaneers' victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Mike Evans, who picked up 162 receiving yards and a touchdown. Evans' longest reception was for an incredible 75 yards. Another player making a difference was Rachaad White, who rushed for 84 yards and a touchdown.
The win got Atlanta back to even at 6-6. As for Tampa Bay, their victory bumped their record up to 5-7.
Looking ahead, the game is expected to be close, with the Falcons going off as just a 2.5-point favorite. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a four-game streak of failing to cover when playing as the favorites at home.
Odds
Atlanta is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Tampa Bay, according to the latest NFL odds.
The over/under is set at 39 points.
See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Tampa Bay has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Atlanta.
- Oct 22, 2023 - Atlanta 16 vs. Tampa Bay 13
- Jan 08, 2023 - Atlanta 30 vs. Tampa Bay 17
- Oct 09, 2022 - Tampa Bay 21 vs. Atlanta 15
- Dec 05, 2021 - Tampa Bay 30 vs. Atlanta 17
- Sep 19, 2021 - Tampa Bay 48 vs. Atlanta 25
- Jan 03, 2021 - Tampa Bay 44 vs. Atlanta 27
- Dec 20, 2020 - Tampa Bay 31 vs. Atlanta 27
- Dec 29, 2019 - Atlanta 28 vs. Tampa Bay 22
- Nov 24, 2019 - Tampa Bay 35 vs. Atlanta 22
- Dec 30, 2018 - Atlanta 34 vs. Tampa Bay 32