Who's Playing

Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Atlanta Falcons

Current Records: Tampa Bay 5-7, Atlanta 6-6

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium -- Atlanta, Georgia

Mercedes-Benz Stadium -- Atlanta, Georgia TV: CBS

CBS Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Fubo (Try for free) For a limited time, new subscribers can save $20 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans

What to Know

The Atlanta Falcons will be playing in front of their home fans against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Both teams come into the match bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Atlanta gave up the first points last Sunday, but they didn't let that get them down. They managed a 13-8 victory over the Jets. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Atlanta.

The team won by holding the Jets to a paltry 259 yards. A big part of that defensive dominance came down to the Falcons' ability to keep the quarterback under pressure: the team laid the passer out four times before it was all said and done. The Jets' QB won't forget Bud Dupree anytime soon given Dupree sacked him twice.

Meanwhile, the Buccaneers sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 21-18 victory over the Panthers on Sunday.

The Buccaneers' victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Mike Evans, who picked up 162 receiving yards and a touchdown. Evans' longest reception was for an incredible 75 yards. Another player making a difference was Rachaad White, who rushed for 84 yards and a touchdown.

The win got Atlanta back to even at 6-6. As for Tampa Bay, their victory bumped their record up to 5-7.

Looking ahead, the game is expected to be close, with the Falcons going off as just a 2.5-point favorite. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a four-game streak of failing to cover when playing as the favorites at home.

Odds

Atlanta is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Tampa Bay, according to the latest NFL odds.

The over/under is set at 39 points.

See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Tampa Bay has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Atlanta.