Who's Playing

Indianapolis @ Buffalo

Regular Season Records: Indianapolis 11-5; Buffalo 13-3

What to Know

The Buffalo Bills will duke it out with the Indianapolis Colts in the first round of the playoffs Saturday at Bills Stadium at 1:05 p.m. ET. Buffalo knows how to get points on the board -- the team has finished with flashy point totals in its past three matchups -- so hopefully Indianapolis likes a good challenge.

Last week, the Bills' offense rose to the challenge against a Miami defense that boasted an average of only 18.8 points allowed. They made easy work of the Miami Dolphins and carried off a 56-26 victory. With Buffalo ahead 28-6 at the half, the game was all but over already. They can attribute much of their success to RB Antonio Williams, who punched in two rushing touchdowns.

Buffalo's defense was a presence as well, as it collected three interceptions and one fumble. SS Dean Marlowe picked up that interception and then proceeded to rub salt in the wound by taking it back the other way for a touchdown.

Meanwhile, Indianapolis beat the Jacksonville Jaguars 28-14 last week. The squad ran away with 20 points in the first half and mostly just sat on those in the second to pick up the win. RB Jonathan Taylor was a one-man wrecking crew for the Colts, rushing for two TDs and 253 yards on 30 carries. Taylor's longest run was for 56 yards in the first quarter.

The Bills are the favorite in this one, with an expected 6.5-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on an eight-game streak of ATS wins.

Buffalo found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 37-5 punch to the gut against Indianapolis when the teams previously met two seasons ago. Maybe Buffalo will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 1:05 p.m. ET

Saturday at 1:05 p.m. ET Where: Bills Stadium -- Orchard Park, New York

Bills Stadium -- Orchard Park, New York TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bills are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Colts, according to the latest NFL odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bills as a 7-point favorite.

Over/Under: -108

Series History

Buffalo have won two out of their last three games against Indianapolis.