Los Angeles Chargers @ Kansas City Chiefs

Current Records: Los Angeles 2-3, Kansas City 5-1

When: Sunday, October 22, 2023 at 4:25 p.m. ET

Sunday, October 22, 2023 at 4:25 p.m. ET Where: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri

GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri TV: CBS

What to Know

The Kansas City Chiefs will look to defend their home field on Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers at 4:25 p.m. ET at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The Chiefs will be looking to extend their current five-game winning streak.

Last Thursday, the Chiefs beat the Broncos 19-8.

Among those leading the charge was Patrick Mahomes, who threw for 306 yards and a touchdown while completing 75% of his passes. Harrison Butker did his part by putting the 'special' in special teams, booting in four field goals.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles might have drawn first blood against Dallas on Monday, but it was Dallas who got the last laugh. The Chargers fell just short of the Cowboys by a score of 20-17.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Justin Herbert, who threw for 227 yards and two touchdowns.

Even if they lost, the Chargers' defense still kept up the pressure with five sacks. Leading the way was Morgan Fox and his two sacks.

Kansas City's win lifted them to 5-1 while Los Angeles' defeat dropped them down to 2-3.

Going forward, the Chiefs are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by six points. This contest will be their seventh straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 4-2 against the spread).

Keep an eye on the quarterbacks in this one, as both the Chiefs and the Chargers don't mess around when it comes to the passing game. The Chiefs have been excellent in the air this season, having averaged 270.7 passing yards per game. However, it's not like the Chargers struggle in that department as they've been even better at 276.4 per game. It's looking like Sunday's match might be a classic QB duel.

Odds

Kansas City is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Los Angeles, according to the latest NFL odds.

The over/under is set at 48 points.

Series History

Kansas City has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Los Angeles.