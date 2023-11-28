The Kansas City Chiefs bandwagon has been an easy one to jump on for the last handful of seasons. They are perennial Super Bowl contenders and have taken home the Lombardi Trophy twice since 2019, but that has not always been the case. Grammy Award-winning singer Melissa Etheridge pointed out in a little ditty about the Chiefs.

Etheridge has been a Chiefs fan for quite some time, and she knows it hasn't been all Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift in the crowd. There have been plenty of failures throughout the team's history, and she wrote about the franchise's journey in a song for "Good Morning Football."

During Tuesday's episode, Etheridge broke out into song and remembered some of the darker days, like when the duo of head coach Todd Haley and quarterback Matt Cassell went 4-12 together in the 2009 season.

"Long ago just to find them on TV used to be such a hassle. Sittin' through a game, then they'd go and blow it with Todd Haley and Matt Cassel."

Those are the lyrics of a Chiefs fan who has seen some dark days. Luckily for Etheridge and the rest of Chiefs Kingdom, those days are long behind them as Mahomes will make the team a championship contender for the foreseeable future, and Haley is nowhere to be found.

As the Chiefs look for their third Super Bowl in five years, they will try to extend their AFC West lead when they take on the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field this Sunday.